Harsco Corp. Q1. Adj. EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 21% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.16 compared to $0.18, previous year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding unusual items, adjusted EBITDA was $57 million compared to $54 million, last year. The company said this increase is attributable to the Clean Earth acquisition and lower adjusted Corporate spending.

First quarter consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $399 million, an increase of 21 percent from last year due to higher revenues in the Rail segment and the acquisition of Clean Earth in mid-2019. Analysts expected revenue of $385.1 million for the quarter.

"While Harsco had a positive start to the year, with better than anticipated results in Clean Earth and Rail and the completion of our ESOL acquisition, we have had to shift our immediate priorities to include addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Nick Grasberger.

Shares of Harsco Corp. were up more than 6% in pre-market trade on Friday.

