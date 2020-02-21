Harsco Corp. Issues FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.84 - $1.12. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $280 million and $310 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.15. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.01 - $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $43 million - $48 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.15.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.12 compared to $0.21, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.12, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter total revenues from continuing operations were $400 million, an increase of 21 percent from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $399.8 million for the quarter.

Shares of Harsco Corp. were down nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.

