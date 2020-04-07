Harsco Acquires Stericycle's Environmental Solutions Business

Harsco Corporation HSC yesterday announced that it completed the acquisition of Stericycle, Inc.’s SRCL Environmental Solutions business (“ESOL”). The transaction value was $462.5 million, financed by funds raised through new debts and revolving credit facilities.



It is worth mentioning here that the buyout deal was announced by Harsco on Feb 7.



Stericycle’s ESOL is one of the well-renowned providers of waste transportation (hazardous) and processing solutions. Its customers mainly belong to healthcare, industrial and retail markets. As announced in Feb 2020, ESOL is anticipated to generate $550 million revenues, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $35 million.



Discussion on Buyout



As noted, the addition of ESOL will strengthen Harsco’s efforts to transform into a bigwig in the environmental solutions arena. Also, Harsco’s capabilities, scale of operations and geographical presence will get a boost from the buyout. The company now anticipates generating 85% of sales from environmental solutions and related services.



Harsco will integrate ESOL with its Clean Earth business — a well-known U.S.-based specialty waste processor. Revenues of the combined businesses are anticipated to be $850 million per year.



Further, Harsco anticipates achieving cost synergy savings of $15 million in the 3rd year of the buyout completion. Additionally, earnings accretion and positive contribution to free cash flow are expected in the first year of the buyout. Also, Harsco intends on doubling EBITDA of ESOL in three years of completion.



Harsco’s Inorganic Initiatives



The above-mentioned transaction is consistent with Harsco’s policy of acquiring meaningful businesses or divesting non-core assets to improve its growth opportunities.



In January this year, the company divested its IKG business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for $85 million — comprising notes and cash. Harsco intends on using the cash proceeds (net) for repaying debts. With the transaction, Harsco completed the divestment of its Industrial segment — that comprised Air-X-Changers, Patterson-Kelley and IKG businesses.



In November 2019, the company sold its Patterson-Kelley business to an affiliate of SPX Corporation SPXC for cash of $60 million. Harsco completed the divestment of its Air-X-Changers business to Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS in July 2019 for $592 million in cash. In June 2019, Harsco acquired Clean Earth, Inc. for $628 million in cash. The other party to the transaction was Compass Diversified Holdings.



