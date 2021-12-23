Harsco: An Underrecognized Environmental Growth Story

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) is an underfollowed smallcap industrial conglomerate with operations in the environmental space as well as rail operations.

The Clean Earth division provides essential processing, treatment, disposal and recycling solutions for a wide range of complex, highly recurring waste streams such as hazardous waste, contaminated soil and dredged material.

In 2020, Harsco purchased Stericycle’s (SRCL) Environmental Solutions business, which largely expanded Clean Earth’s geographic footprint and services. Clean Earth now owns and manages a leading network of 88 sites across the U.S. that each specialize in a variety of waste treatments and services.

The Harsco Environmental division is a provider of material processing and environmental services to the global steel and metals industries. They have onsite mill services and resource recovery services that offer sustainable solutions that maximize environmental benefit and return valuable raw material into production.

Harsco Rail deals with all major aspects of railway track maintenance that enables railroads to operate at peak efficiency over smooth, precisely aligned tracks that increase railway safety, while reducing fuel consumption and other key operating costs. However, in November 2021, the company announced it was seeking strategic alternatives for this division.

This rail divestiture will allow a single-focused investment thesis on environmentally based solutions and products.

I am bullish on Harsco as I believe the transformation in progress, and the potential subsequent environmental focused growth, is underrecognized by investors.

Q3 Results

Harsco reported decent Q3 results, as revenues increased 7% and adjusted EBITDA increased 22%. The EBITDA increase was largely attributable to the Environmental segment, as well as Clean Earth synergies and hazardous waste volume growth.

The company provided a revised outlook for 2021. which include estimated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $248 million to $256 million, and free cash flow before growth capital of $55 million to $65 million.

The company plans on spending $50 million this year for capital expenditure growth initiatives to accelerate market positioning in its core segments.

Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter with $75.6 million in cash compared to $83.9 million as of September 30, 2020.

It ended the quarter with a debt balance of $1.3 billion. After the sale of the Rail business, leverage ratios should be reduced to a more conservative level of approximately 3x. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

The New Harsco

After divestitures and a successful rebranding and refocusing on environmentally friendly businesses, the company describes itself as:

Market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies, serving industries that are fundamental to global growth

Strategic shift towards higher-growth and less-cyclical businesses with attractive margins

The new business alignment also provided geographic diversity, with 60% of revenues coming from North America, 24% from Europe, and 16% from other countries around the world.

Valuation

Harsco’s earnings potential has yet to be realized as the effect of divestitures has not been priced in, and the long-term positive ramifications of its growth capital spending wont be recognized for some time.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, HSC has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy rating and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $22, the average Harsco price target implies 31.5% upside potential.

