Harrys Manufacturing Welcomes New COO

May 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harrys Manufacturing (TSE:HARY) has released an update.

Harrys Manufacturing Inc. has appointed Colin Doylend as its new COO, with his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, including driving a company’s valuation to $1 billion. Doylend’s arrival is set to enhance corporate growth and shareholder value by leading new licensing applications, property acquisitions, and the development of a new facility. He also plans to reinforce marketing strategies and retail partnerships to position Harrys competitively in the dynamic tobacco industry.

