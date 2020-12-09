Harry Stylli Is The Founder of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) And They Just Picked Up 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) should definitely note that the Founder, Harry Stylli, recently paid US$3.27 per share to buy US$500k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progenity

In fact, the recent purchase by Harry Stylli was the biggest purchase of Progenity shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$3.42. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Progenity insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Progenity insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$5.69 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:PROG Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Does Progenity Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Progenity insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Progenity Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Progenity shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Progenity.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

