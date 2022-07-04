Harry Styles devastated over Denmark shooting, cancels concert

Contributor
Marie-Louise Gumuchian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, after he cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in the city.

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, after he cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in the city.

The "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar" singer had been due to perform at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Sunday as part of his tour, "Love On Tour".

Three people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at Field's mall in the capital, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

"I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," Styles wrote on Twitter.

"I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other."

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters on Monday there was no indication the shooting had been an "act of terror" or that the suspect had acted together with others.

He said the shooter killed two 17-year-olds, a man and a woman, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen living in Denmark.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More