Harry Potter publisher rides reading boom to post 40% jump in profits

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc on Wednesday reported a 40% jump in annual profit, buoyed by a continued boom in reading which had picked up during the pandemic lockdowns.

The Harry Potter publisher said it "achieved its highest ever results", as profit rose to 26.7 million pounds ($32.07 million) and sales grew 24% to 230.1 million pounds.

