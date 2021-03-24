Harry Potter publisher raises profit view as reading picks up during lockdowns

March 24 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury BLPU.L said on Wednesday profit for fiscal year 2020 will be significantly above market expectations as a surge in reading during the lockdown continued.

"The popularity of reading during lockdown is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark last year," Chief Executive Nigel Newton said, adding that February, the final month of its financial year, saw exceptional sales.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

