Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury forecasts annual profit ahead of estimates

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L on Thursday forecast full-year profit and revenue ahead of market view, buoyed by strong demand for its consumer division.

Analysts on average expect full-year profit before tax and highlighted items to be 32.9 million pounds ($41.3 million), with revenue of 274.2 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.