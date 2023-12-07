News & Insights

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury forecasts annual profit ahead of estimates

December 07, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L on Thursday forecast full-year profit and revenue ahead of market view, buoyed by strong demand for its consumer division.

Analysts on average expect full-year profit before tax and highlighted items to be 32.9 million pounds ($41.3 million), with revenue of 274.2 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

