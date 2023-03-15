Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury expects annual profit to beat forecast

March 15, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

March 15 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc BLPU.L forecast full-year profit to be well ahead of expectations on Wednesday, encouraged by the robust demand for it fantasy novels and academic digital resources.

The Harry Potter publisher said it expected profit before tax for the year ended on Feb. 28 to be about 30 million pounds ($36.46 million), compared with the company compiled analyst consensus of 26.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8228 pounds)

