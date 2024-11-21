News & Insights

Markets
HROW

Harrow's Unit Wins Trademark Infringement Case Against OSRX

November 21, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Harrow Inc. (HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company, Thursday said ImprimisRx, a unit of Harrow, has won the trademark infringement case against OSRX, Inc. and its related party Ocular Science, Inc.

ImprimisRx had alleged trademark infringement against OSRX and Ocular Science.

The $34.9 million verdict by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California includes $20.4 million in punitive damages and $14.5 million in actual damages.

The court observed that OSRX, or Ocular Science willfully engaged in trademark infringement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.