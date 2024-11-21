Harrow's Unit Wins Trademark Infringement Case Against OSRX

(RTTNews) - Harrow Inc. (HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company, Thursday said ImprimisRx, a unit of Harrow, has won the trademark infringement case against OSRX, Inc. and its related party Ocular Science, Inc.

ImprimisRx had alleged trademark infringement against OSRX and Ocular Science.

The $34.9 million verdict by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California includes $20.4 million in punitive damages and $14.5 million in actual damages.

The court observed that OSRX, or Ocular Science willfully engaged in trademark infringement.

