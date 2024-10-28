Harrow Unusual Options Activity For October 28

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HROW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Harrow. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $259,840, and 4 are calls, amounting to $337,210.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for Harrow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Harrow's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Harrow's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Harrow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HROW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.1 $14.3 $14.3 $40.00 $143.0K 698 100 HROW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.3 $11.5 $11.5 $40.00 $115.0K 698 200 HROW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $6.3 $7.0 $50.00 $69.9K 162 306 HROW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $6.5 $5.9 $6.5 $50.00 $65.0K 162 206 HROW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.5 $5.8 $6.5 $50.00 $64.9K 162 100

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans.

Harrow's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 691,352, with HROW's price down by -6.84%, positioned at $47.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Harrow

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Lake Street continues to hold a Buy rating for Harrow, targeting a price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for Harrow, targeting a price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Harrow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

