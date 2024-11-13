Harrow reports Q3 core EPS (5c), consensus (5c)

Reports Q3 revenue $49.3M, consensus $52.81M. “We are pleased with our progress in the third quarter of 2024,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Harrow (HROW). “Alongside 44% year-over-year revenue growth, we achieved a modest sequential revenue increase, despite the third quarter’s traditional summer seasonality and operational bumps that pushed some third quarter revenue into the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, our expected revenue overperformance in the second half of 2024 versus the first half remains intact, as are our longer-term growth plans. We are seeing strong performance thus far in the fourth quarter, traditionally our strongest, for what we expect to be a record-breaking finish to a truly transformative year for Harrow.”

