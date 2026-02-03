Harrow Reaffirms FY2025 Revenue Growth Range Of 35% To 40%; Expands Sales Force

(RTTNews) - Harrow, Inc. (HROW), an ophthalmic disease solutioning firm, reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, along with announcements on management, commercial and development program categories.

Following the updates in various categories, the stock surged 9.67% and closed Monday's trade at $44.90. In the pre-market, HROW is further up by 1.29% at $45.48.

Harrow reaffirms FY 2025 revenue guidance to be between $270 million and 280 million, higher than $199.6 million in the year-ago period.

Harrow looks forward to the release of full-year 2025 financial results in early March.

Also, the firm noted that it remains on track to double the VEVYE sales force by Memorial Day, expand IHEEZO within the office-based setting, and double the surgical-based sales force supporting TRIESENCE, while continuing to make progress toward filing new drug applications for MELT-300 and MELT-210.

In addition, Harrow's ImprimisRx division reached a settlement for all pending matters with regulatory authorities in California.

Under the corporate management update, Harrow announced that Patrick W. Sullivan has been promoted to serve as Chief Commercial Officer.

Let us unpack the specifics

-VEVYE Sales Force Expansion

VEVYE is Harrow's cyclosporine ophthalmic solution, a prescription drop used to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

On January 1, 2026, driven by coverage wins with a pharmacy benefit manager of commercial lives in the US, and with expected stabilisation of net pricing and additional new coverage opportunities, Harrow has begun recruiting a sales force for VEVYE.

The recruitment is intended to double the number of covered US territories from approximately 50 to 100 by Memorial Day. This labour investment is expected to fuel continued market-share expansion for VEVYE in 2026 and beyond.

-IHEEZO Commercial Expansion

IHEEZO is a FDA approved ophthalmic gel preparation that is safe and effective for ocular surface anesthesia.

At the recent Hawaiian Eye & Retina Meeting in January, Harrow began expanding its IHEEZO commercial focus beyond retina practices to the office-based setting, causing the growing market for office-based ophthalmic procedures. Harrow estimates this to exceed 2.5 million annual use cases.

Harrow expects this initiative to accelerate demand for IHEEZO and drive new adoption across anaesthesia-dependent, reimbursed procedures, including non-retina intravitreal and subconjunctival injections, YAG/laser and glaucoma laser procedures, foreign body removals, and selected ocular surface and eyelid procedures.

-TRIESENCE Sales Force Expansion

TRIESENCE is a triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, a synthetic corticosteroid that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for visualisation during vitrectomy and for the treatment of ocular inflammatory conditions that are unresponsive to topical corticosteroids.

Harrow intends to double the size of its surgical sales force to support TRIESENCE in the coming months.

This investment reflects consistently positive clinical feedback from surgeons and strengthening demand indicators, including a sustained increase in interest for adopting and reordering TRIESENCE as a preferred injectable anti-inflammatory across its approved indications—from intraoperative visualization during vitrectomy to management of inflammation associated with surgical procedures in both the office and surgical suite.

OneHarrow Initiative

Harrow has launched OneHarrow, a company-wide commitment to operate under a single brand, with a shared mission to expand patient access, improve affordability, and deliver better clinical outcomes with Harrow's comprehensive portfolio of disease management solutions.

As part of OneHarrow, all Harrow products, including its compounded formulations, will be marketed and sold under the Harrow brand by a unified organisation that is more aligned, more efficient, and better positioned to serve providers and patients.

Corporate Management Update

Under corporate management, Harrow announced the promotion of Patrick W. Sullivan to serve as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Patrick W. Sullivan joined Harrow as its Head of Commercial in August 2025, bringing over 25 years of commercial leadership experience.

Before joining the Company, Mr Sullivan was Vice President of Marketing, Neurology Portfolio at Corium Therapeutics, where he led U.S. commercialisation and launches in ADHD and dementia.

MELT-300

Following the closure of Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Melt) in November 2025, Harrow has completed the operational integration of Melt's programs into its organization.

MELT-300 is a patented, sublingually delivered formulation of a fixed dose of midazolam (3mg) and ketamine (50mg) designed to provide rapid, predictable sedation without the need for intravenous administration.

Harrow updated that all studies required to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission for MELT-300, including one non-clinical animal study and three pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, have now been initiated.

Harrow remains on track to submit the NDA for MELT-300 in the first half of 2027.

For the 9-month period that ended on September 30, 2025, Harrow's total revenue increased to $183.21 million from $132.78 million in the year-ago period, driven by strong performance from VEVYE and IHEEZO sales.

Over the year, HROW has traded between $20.85 and $54.85.

