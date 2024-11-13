Harrow Health options imply 15.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Harrow (HROW) Health is 2.7x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.2%, or $8.04, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 17.0%.
