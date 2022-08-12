Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Just Reported Second-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The investors in Harrow Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HROW) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 28% to US$8.54 in the week following its quarterly results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 3,348% toUS$0.23 per share. Revenues of US$23m did beat expectations by 5.7%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGM:HROW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Harrow Health's three analysts is for revenues of US$92.6m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 9.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 77% to US$0.21. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$90.0m and losses of US$0.13 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Harrow Health even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$16.50, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Harrow Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 21% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 21% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.5% per year. So although Harrow Health is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Harrow Health. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

