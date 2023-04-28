Harrow Health (HROW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Harrow Health (HROW) closed at $25.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had gained 19.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 266.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.42 million, up 14.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $138.46 million, which would represent changes of +520% and +56.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harrow Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Harrow Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.27, so we one might conclude that Harrow Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

