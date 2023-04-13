Harrow Health (HROW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Harrow Health (HROW) closed the most recent trading day at $22.13, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had gained 27.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.42 million, up 14.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $138.46 million, which would represent changes of +520% and +56.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 125.93% higher within the past month. Harrow Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harrow Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.88, so we one might conclude that Harrow Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.