Harrow Health (HROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harrow Health (HROW) closed at $17.91, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had lost 5.73% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.32 million, up 25.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $140.6 million, which would represent changes of +20% and +58.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harrow Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harrow Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 296.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.31, so we one might conclude that Harrow Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HROW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.