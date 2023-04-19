Harrow Health (HROW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Harrow Health (HROW) closed the most recent trading day at $23.50, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had gained 31.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.42 million, up 14.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $138.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +520% and +56.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 125.93% higher. Harrow Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Harrow Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HROW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

