HARROW HEALTH Earnings Results: $HROW Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARROW HEALTH ($HROW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $47,830,000, missing estimates of $58,139,592 by $-10,309,592.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HROW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HARROW HEALTH Insider Trading Activity
HARROW HEALTH insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,150,319.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HARROW HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of HARROW HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 468,698 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,724,817
- BRAIDWELL LP added 467,401 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,681,303
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 215,172 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,219,020
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 191,490 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,424,489
- INVESCO LTD. removed 184,105 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,176,722
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 163,702 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,492,202
- UBS GROUP AG added 145,214 shares (+438.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,871,929
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HARROW HEALTH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HARROW HEALTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HROW forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.