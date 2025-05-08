HARROW HEALTH Earnings Results: $HROW Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARROW HEALTH ($HROW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $47,830,000, missing estimates of $58,139,592 by $-10,309,592.

HARROW HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

HARROW HEALTH insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,150,319.

HARROW HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of HARROW HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARROW HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

