HARROW HEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $HROW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARROW HEALTH ($HROW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,578,608 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HROW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HARROW HEALTH Insider Trading Activity
HARROW HEALTH insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $852,064.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HARROW HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of HARROW HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 468,698 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,724,817
- BRAIDWELL LP added 467,401 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,681,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 235,845 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,912,599
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 215,172 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,219,020
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 191,490 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,424,489
- INVESCO LTD. removed 184,105 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,176,722
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 163,702 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,492,202
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HARROW HEALTH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- J.P. Morgan issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HARROW HEALTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HROW forecast page.
HARROW HEALTH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HROW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sahil Kazmi from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $73.0 on 10/18/2024
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $55.0 on 10/04/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.