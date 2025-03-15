HARROW HEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $HROW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARROW HEALTH ($HROW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,578,608 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

HARROW HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

HARROW HEALTH insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $852,064.

HARROW HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of HARROW HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARROW HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

J.P. Morgan issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

HARROW HEALTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HROW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sahil Kazmi from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $73.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $55.0 on 10/04/2024

