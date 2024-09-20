Harris Tax Policy Could Have Strong Impact

News & Insights

September 20, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, known for his profitable bet against the housing market during the financial crisis, warned of a potential market collapse if Vice President Kamala Harris' proposed tax plans are implemented. 

 

In an interview on CNBC, Paulson criticized Harris' endorsement of raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, increasing the capital gains tax to 39%, and taxing unrealized gains, predicting these measures would trigger a financial downturn. While Harris has supported tax hikes proposed by President Biden, insiders suggest she may not pursue taxing unrealized gains. 

 

Paulson believes such policies would lead to massive asset sell-offs and a recession. Some economists agree higher corporate taxes could impact earnings but don't foresee the drastic crash Paulson predicts. 

Finsum: The impacts of the taxes on unrealized capital gains are overblown, they affect a very small unmeasurable margin.

