US Markets

Harris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring

Credit: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

November 21, 2022 — 12:08 am EST

Written by Karen Lema for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the relationship between the two countries was long and enduring and American commitment unwavering.

After the meeting at the presidential palace, Marcos also said that ties between the countries remained strong and important.

(Reporting by Karen Lema Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.