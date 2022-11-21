Harris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring

MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the relationship between the two countries was long and enduring and American commitment unwavering.

After the meeting at the presidential palace, Marcos also said that ties between the countries remained strong and important.

(Reporting by Karen Lema Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.