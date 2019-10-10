Harris (LHX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Harris (LHX) closed at $209.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and communications company had gained 0.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.67% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LHX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 30, 2019. In that report, analysts expect LHX to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.41 billion, up 186.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LHX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LHX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

We can also see that LHX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.