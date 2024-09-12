Harris Gains Ground Post-Debate, Pressuring Trump-Linked Trades

Following the U.S. debate, traders have started dialing back positions tied to a potential Donald Trump victory, with markets interpreting the debate as a boost for Kamala Harris. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. tumbled 12% in premarket trading, while Bitcoin, often associated with Trump, dipped slightly. The dollar fell 0.2%, reflecting a sentiment that Harris may have gained an edge. European green energy stocks, on the other hand, rose on expectations that a Democratic victory would result in increased investment in renewables.





Despite these movements, market strategists urged caution, noting that the U.S. election remains highly competitive, and shifts in asset prices could be due to broader economic factors. ING’s currency strategist Francesco Pesole pointed out that traders associate a Trump victory with a stronger dollar, and Harris' rise contributed to its recent weakness. Betting platform PredictIt saw Harris' odds of winning rise to 56%, up from 53% before the debate. Analysts are also watching for upcoming U.S. inflation data, which could further influence market movements.





While Harris' perceived debate success has influenced certain markets, strategists emphasize the uncertainty of the U.S. election and advise against making definitive bets on its outcome. The debate's aftermath reflects how political dynamics can affect assets like the dollar, Bitcoin, and green energy stocks. However, as the race tightens, economic data — particularly on inflation — will continue to play a crucial role in shaping market behavior.Looking ahead, the financial markets will continue to react to shifts in the U.S. political landscape, especially as key economic reports are released. Whether or not Harris can sustain her momentum remains to be seen, but for now, traders are adjusting their portfolios in response to the latest developments in the race.

