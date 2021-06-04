Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Harpoon Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2021, Harpoon Therapeutics had cash of US$229m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$9.9m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Harpoon Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGS:HARP Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics reduced its cash burn by 13% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But it was the operating revenue growth of 189% that really shone. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Harpoon Therapeutics Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Harpoon Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Harpoon Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$681m and burnt through US$9.9m last year, which is 1.5% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Harpoon Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Harpoon Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Harpoon Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

