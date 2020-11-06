Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

It's been a pretty great week for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$16.54 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 9.4% short of analyst estimates at US$3.9m, and statutory losses were in line with analyst expectations, at US$0.53 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:HARP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Harpoon Therapeutics from six analysts is for revenues of US$22.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 81% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$2.15. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$23.7m and US$2.03 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Harpoon Therapeutics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$31.63, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Harpoon Therapeutics at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Harpoon Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 81% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 60% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Harpoon Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Harpoon Therapeutics. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Harpoon Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Harpoon Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

