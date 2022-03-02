Markets
Harpoon Therapeutics: HPN217 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

(RTTNews) - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) said FDA has granted Fast Track designation to HPN217, a BCMA-targeting TriTAC, for the treatment of patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four lines of therapy.

Julie Eastland, President and CEO, Harpoon Therapeutics, said: "We are focused on selecting an initial dose to study in the expansion phase of the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first half of this year as we progress HPN217 forward as an innovative new treatment option for these patients."

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics were up 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

