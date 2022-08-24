Harpal Gill Is The President & COO of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) And They Just Sold 80% Of Their Shares

Some Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & COO, Harpal Gill, recently sold a substantial US$2.5m worth of stock at a price of US$118 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 80%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fabrinet

Notably, that recent sale by President & COO Harpal Gill was not the only time they sold Fabrinet shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$106 per share in a -US$2.5m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$108. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of Harpal Gill's holding.

In the last year Fabrinet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:FN Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fabrinet insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fabrinet Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Fabrinet is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Fabrinet (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

