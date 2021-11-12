Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock -filing

US Markets
Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock

Liz Hampton Reuters
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shale pioneer Harold Hamm this week purchased $5.17 million worth of stock in Continental Resources CLR.N, the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

A representative for Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

