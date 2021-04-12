Harnessing the Power of Support: How Liyani Rodriguez is Changing the Game for Small Business Owners

Liyani Rodriguez, CEO and co-founder of Raddle, is on a mission to support small business owners and solopreneurs.

After losing almost her entire life savings working on a costly business, Liyani learned firsthand how difficult it was to operate as an entrepreneur without a team to lean on. She then set out to find a solution to ensure more small businesses succeed.

Raddle is a platform for small business owners to book facilitated, 20-minute small group brainstorm sessions with peers. By harnessing the power of support, Liyani and her team have fostered a community that has led to real success for its members—from increased sales and revenue, to landing guest spots on podcasts, and so much more.

We asked Liyani about her journey in building Raddle, the turning points in her success, and the advice she has for others looking to launch their own business.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Raddle?

A: In 2018, I left my nearly decade-long consulting career and leaped head first into entrepreneurship. But without the support of a team to turn to for big decisions, I made a costly decision and spent almost my entire life savings on a company that never saw the light of day. I realized then that I missed having a team to lean on and brainstorm with—something I took for granted while in the corporate world. That’s why we started Raddle—to ensure that small business owners and entrepreneurs have the business support and guidance they need to make smart decisions and keep building forward.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your business has had so far?

A: The impact that Raddle has is clear. We are not only helping entrepreneurs turn fresh ideas into a reality, but we are also building relationships and a community that is fostering real results. That includes new partnerships; increased sales and revenue; landing a dream job; guest spots on podcasts; and even appearing on the Wendy Williams Show. When members problem-solve together, barriers go down and true connection builds quickly.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: My childhood was turbulent. We moved around to different homes across the country and at 17, I was kicked out by my stepmom. These experiences taught me an incredible amount of grit and fortitude that built a foundation for how I operate as a leader. It’s a never-give-up mentality. In my role, it’s important to be incredibly resourceful, to know how to quickly problem-solve, and to be able to bounce back from rejection and stay focused. I now see a direct connection between my upbringing and how I operate as a CEO. I am thankful for it—both the good and the bad.

Q: What’s been the most unexpected part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Believing in your mission takes you really far. I passionately believe that Raddle is helping solopreneurs succeed. That belief helps us stay focused. It unites us as a team because we each have a personal connection to small businesses. We are reducing the business failure rates because we are providing a space to connect small business owners personally and professionally with others so they can thrive. The belief that we can help people live out their lives' missions is like the seat belt of a roller coaster—holding us down and keeping us on the ride.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: There have been multiple times I’ve felt like giving up. And in those times, I look for one thing: the glimmer. It’s been the light in dark times. I’ve found that glimmer while meeting with my co-founder during a user interview and within an impromptu story of a member winning a pitch competition after practicing it in a Raddle. I use these glimmers as a sign to keep going and that we are meant to take on the responsibility to support small business owners.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: Our members! My co-founder and our chief community officer, Tex Dworkin, has a weekly Raddle with members to talk about new features and gather feedback. We operate fairly lean, so this insight is one way to keep us on track to build what Raddle members need most. That tunnel vision has been a key factor to our success.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: It’s essential. We’re currently in the Techstars business accelerators which surrounds us with support from all angles—mentors with a wide range of expertises, a team that helps us execute, and leaders who help us tackle hurdles on a daily basis. Experiencing the benefits of this network has reinforced our team's determination and commitment to ensuring all small business owners have access to business support services. Peer mentors are an untapped resource and our platform changes that. Building a business truly takes a village.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Build your network early. I was always great at connecting on LinkedIn and in person, but I wish I had put more effort into deepening those connections early. Don’t underestimate the power of Zoom catch ups, coffee dates (when we can do that again!), or check-in texts.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: After seeing the way that professional relationships build so quickly by Raddling together, we’re so excited to be launching Raddle Pods to community leaders. Now, entrepreneurial communities will be able to offer Raddle to their members to empower them to build their companies together in a way that’s never been done before—by leaning on each other in an easy and effective way.

Liyani is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.