Harnessing High-Tech Defense Against Rising Cargo Theft

The interconnectedness of our global commerce has its shadows, and one such menace that has swelled from an irritation to a substantial problem is cargo theft.

A growing issue of the past, cargo theft has become a sophisticated, large-scale crisis. With FBI estimates suggesting that cargo theft costs businesses and retailers between $15 to $30 billion annually, which it's no longer a financial discomfort, but a significant burden.

Once concentrated around bustling port areas, thefts have now spread into the heartlands of the United States, reaching into cities such as Chicago and Memphis. High-density logistics nodes, including warehouses and rail systems, are their prime targets.

The Rising Burden on Food and Beverage Sector

Most alarmingly, the industry bearing the brunt of these thefts is food and beverage. According to CargoNet's latest theft report, there has been a near 50% increase year-over-year. This escalation has repercussions far beyond the affected businesses, reaching consumers who ultimately face inflated prices due to disrupted supply chains.

Adding to the complexity of traditional cargo theft, the logistics industry now faces an emerging phenomenon: cybercrime. Cyber thieves have evolved, leveraging identity theft to create fictitious pickups, leading to a new form of 'strategic theft.' According to CargoNet, early 2023 saw a startling 600% annual increase in this type of crime.

Stronger Bulletproof Vests versus Deadlier Bullets

In this labyrinth of challenges, technological solutions like Tive emerge as powerful weapons. This company has pioneered advanced tracking devices that offer real-time location data via GPS and monitor additional parameters such as light exposure, shock, and temperature. When a cargo door suddenly opens, letting in light, it can trigger an alert, potentially averting a theft in progress.

More importantly, these technological solutions can pave the way for real-time interventions, identify recurring theft patterns, and enable the creation of more proactive strategies.

An old metaphor of arms and armor manufacturers constantly working to one-up each other plays well here. As criminals get smarter and more tech-savvy, it takes more advanced and secure solutions in the market to beat them.

Looking Ahead: Embracing Technology for a Secure Future

Indisputable results of technological innovations from Tive and other leading providers underscore the importance of technological advancement in the quest to secure global supply chains. Yet, this isn't a battle to be won overnight. The terrain is continuously evolving, with criminals persistently adapting to new defenses. As such, the journey to develop increasingly effective countermeasures remains ongoing.

As supply chain companies continue to fine-tune these technologies, it's crucial that momentum is maintained. It's a race against time to outsmart those on the other side of the law. It's a race to protect our critical food and beverage supply chains from the clutches of thieves.

It's an uphill battle, but with the narrative of Tive and the judicious application of technology, we can protect our vital supply chains, reduce losses, and ensure the safe transportation of our valuables and food.

This fight against cargo theft is a demanding one, but it's a battle we can, and must, win. Technology, with its powerful promise, is empowering us to fight back, to protect our supply chains, and ultimately, to protect our plates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. and Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.