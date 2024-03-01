Harmony's (HMY) Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y in H124

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY logged adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share in the first half of fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023), up 200% from adjusted earnings of 17 cents recorded a year ago.

For the first half of fiscal 2024, revenues were up 25% year over year to $1,681 million. Average gold prices received for the period rose nearly 10% year over year to $1,900 per ounce (oz).

Production and Costs

Gold production was 832,349 oz for the reported period, up around 14% year over year.

Cash operating costs per oz fell 10% year over year to $1,191. All-in-sustaining costs fell 12% year over year to $1,403 per oz.

Financial Overview

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents rose around 46% year over year to $188 million.

Operating free cash flow surged 237% year over year to $381 million during the period.

Long-term debt was $183 million at the end of first half of fiscal 2024, down around 55% year over year.

Outlook

Harmony Gold’s guidance to produce 1.38-1.48 million oz of gold in fiscal 2024 remains unchanged. Similarly, the AISC and underground grade guidance remains unchanged.

Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold are up 83.6% in the past year compared with a 3.4% fall of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Harmony currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

