Harmony's (HMY) Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y in 1H21

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share for the first half of fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31, 2020), up from adjusted earnings of 17 cents recorded for the same period a year ago.

Revenues and Costs

In first half of fiscal 2021, revenues increased 26.1% to $1,329 million from $1,054 million registered a year ago. Average gold prices received during the period rose roughly 19% year over year to $1,716 per ounce (oz).

Gold production was 745,347 oz in the period, up around 8% year over year.

Cash operating costs per oz declined 8% to $1,141. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) declined 7% year over year to $1,370 per oz.

Financial Overview

As of Dec 31,2020, cash and cash equivalents rose more than three-folds year over year to $287 million. Cash flow from operating activities increased 91.4% year over year to $356 million in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Net debt was $39 million at the end of the first half of fiscal 2021.

Outlook

Harmony Gold plans to produce 1.56-1.6 million oz of gold in fiscal 2021.

The company stated that it expects the integration of the newly-acquired Mponeng mine and related assets to enhance its near-term production. Harmony is also well positioned to gain from higher gold prices. In addition to the Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu asset, which received the environment permit in late 2020, there are various other projects currently underway. Moreover, the company’s strong balance sheet enables it to pursue its strategic growth objectives through mergers and acquisitions.

Price Performance

Shares of Harmony have moved up 0.8% in the past year compared with 5.7% rise of the industry.

Harmony currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

