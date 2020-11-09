World Markets

Harmony reports soaring cash flow and higher output in Q1

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining on Monday said free cash flow nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter, boosted but increased production and a higher gold price.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining HARJ.J on Monday said free cash flow nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter, boosted but increased production and a higher gold price.

Harmony said operating free cash rose to 1.8 billion rand ($118.15 million) during the three months ended September compared to 603 million rand in the previous quarter, driven by a 5.4% increase in the rand/kg price.

Gold output rose 38% to 313,725 ounces compared with 226,632 ounces quarter-on-quarter.

($1 = 15.2344 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular