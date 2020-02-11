World Markets

Harmony Gold swings into a half-year profit helped by higher bullion prices

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining said on Tuesday it had swung into an interim profit boosted by a higher average gold price.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 249 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, from a restated loss of 4 cents in the same period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

