Harmony Gold swings into a half-year profit helped by higher bullion prices

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining HARJ.J said on Tuesday it had swung into an interim profit boosted by a higher average gold price.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 249 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, from a restated loss of 4 cents in the same period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

