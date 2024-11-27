Harmony Gold Secures Strong Shareholder Support in 2024 AGM

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the remuneration policy. The meeting saw a high level of shareholder participation, with significant support for the re-appointment of their external auditors, Ernst & Young Inc. This development reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.