Harmony Gold Secures Strong Shareholder Support in 2024 AGM

November 27, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the remuneration policy. The meeting saw a high level of shareholder participation, with significant support for the re-appointment of their external auditors, Ernst & Young Inc. This development reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

