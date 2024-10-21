News & Insights

Harmony Gold reinstated with a Neutral at BofA

October 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

BofA reinstated coverage of Harmony Gold (HMY) with a Neutral rating and $12.06 price target calling it a “higher cost,” large South African listed gold producer. The firm believes Harmony’s “poor safety & fatality records relative to other producers” may deter some investors from owning shares, BofA noted. While “bullish on gold,” the firm is “wary of company specific risks,” BofA added.

