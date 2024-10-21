Harmony Gold reinstated with a Neutral at BofA

BofA reinstated coverage of Harmony Gold (HMY) with a Neutral rating and $12.06 price target calling it a “higher cost,” large South African listed gold producer. The firm believes Harmony’s “poor safety & fatality records relative to other producers” may deter some investors from owning shares, BofA noted. While “bullish on gold,” the firm is “wary of company specific risks,” BofA added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HMY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.