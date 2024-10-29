Harmony Gold Mining Unveils 2024 Financial Report

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining has released its 2024 financial report, now accessible on the JSE Cloudlink, providing shareholders with insights into the company’s performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The comprehensive annual reporting suite is also available on Harmony’s official website for further review.

