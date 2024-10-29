News & Insights

Harmony Gold Mining Unveils 2024 Financial Report

October 29, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining has released its 2024 financial report, now accessible on the JSE Cloudlink, providing shareholders with insights into the company’s performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The comprehensive annual reporting suite is also available on Harmony’s official website for further review.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

