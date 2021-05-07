Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (Symbol: HMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.01, changing hands as high as $5.17 per share. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.93 per share, with $7.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.11.

