Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 176.19% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMY was $4.57, representing a -39.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.61 and a 68.01% increase over the 52 week low of $2.72.

HMY is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Zacks Investment Research reports HMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 785%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.