Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (HMY) Price Target Increased by 21.23% to 22.07

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HMY) has been revised to $22.07 / share. This is an increase of 21.23% from the prior estimate of $18.21 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.90 to a high of $27.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from the latest reported closing price of $19.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.22%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 185,300K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 38,394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,365K shares , representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 11.69% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 23,396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,751K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,789K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 11,335K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,209K shares , representing a decrease of 60.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 29.69% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,042K shares , representing a decrease of 27.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 8.41% over the last quarter.

