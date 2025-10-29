Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (HMY) Price Target Increased by 16.73% to 18.96

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HMY) has been revised to $18.96 / share. This is an increase of 16.73% from the prior estimate of $16.25 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.05 to a high of $27.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from the latest reported closing price of $16.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.23%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 195,815K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 46,365K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,229K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 25.04% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 23,396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,751K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,789K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 18,209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,153K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,042K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,571K shares , representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 67.61% over the last quarter.

