Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (HMY) Price Target Decreased by 12.33% to 25.80

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HMY) has been revised to $25.80 / share. This is a decrease of 12.33% from the prior estimate of $29.43 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.22 to a high of $37.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from the latest reported closing price of $16.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 17.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.09%, an increase of 57.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.14% to 120,087K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 33,613K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,394K shares , representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,543K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,951K shares , representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 79.23% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,587K shares.

Exor Capital LLP holds 4,897K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,335K shares , representing a decrease of 131.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 55.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.