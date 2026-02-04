Harmony Gold Mining Company (JSE:HAR) Price Target Increased by 18.23% to 448.80

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company (JSE:HAR) has been revised to R448,80 / share. This is an increase of 18.23% from the prior estimate of R379,59 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R333,30 to a high of R630,00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.70% from the latest reported closing price of R34 439,00 / share.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Maintains 0.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.16% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 18.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAR is 0.13%, an increase of 36.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.70% to 31,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,937K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 18.96% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,204K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 22.21% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 2,193K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 22.47% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,456K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 25.26% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,182K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 18.93% over the last quarter.

