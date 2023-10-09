Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (Symbol: HMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.06, changing hands as high as $4.07 per share. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.47 per share, with $5.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.04.

