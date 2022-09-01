Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR Shares Close the Week 20.9% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR (HMY) shares closed this week 20.9% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 38.8% year-to-date, down 28.4% over the past 12 months, and up 28.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.8%, and the S&P 500 fell 5.5%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $3.16 and as low as $2.40 this week.
- Shares closed 54.3% below its 52-week high and 4.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 20.5% higher than the 10-day average and 96.2% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 5.9% lower than its 5-day moving average, 21.6% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 25.6% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 31.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 25.3%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.