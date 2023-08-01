Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR (HMY) Price Target Increased by 22.56% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE:HMY) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an increase of 22.56% from the prior estimate of 3.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.21 to a high of 5.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.55% from the latest reported closing price of 4.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.32%, an increase of 21.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 256,772K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 58,627K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 36,205K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,034K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 29,744K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 17,459K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 25.85% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 17,149K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,285K shares, representing a decrease of 24.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Background Information

Harmony Gold is the first largest gold mining company in South Africa. Harmony operates in South Africa and in Papua New Guinea. The company has nine underground mines, one open-pit mine and several surface operations in South Africa.

